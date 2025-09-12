Delap out for up to 3 months to leave Chelsea with striker shortage ahead of Champions League return

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Liam Delap will be out for up to three months because of a hamstring injury…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Liam Delap will be out for up to three months because of a hamstring injury sustained before the international break, manager Enzo Maresca said Friday.

It leaves Chelsea short of striker options heading into the start of the Champions League, with the club having loaned out Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich late in the transfer window.

“Liam, I think, is (out) around 10-12 weeks,” Maresca said of the striker signed from Ipswich during the offseason.

Delap was hurt early in the 2-0 win over Fulham on Aug. 30.

Maresca has just Joao Pedro — another offseason signing — available as a senior center forward. Other options are youngsters Marc Guiu, who was recalled from a loan spell at Sunderland following Delap’s injury, and Tyrique George.

Attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has returned to partial training after missing the last two league games with a groin injury and will be assessed before Saturday’s trip to Brentford.

