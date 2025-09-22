De Kock comes out of ODI retirement for South Africa tour of Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from one-day international cricket and was included Monday…

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from one-day international cricket and was included Monday in South Africa’s squad for upcoming matches against Pakistan in the format.

De Kock quit ODIs after the Cricket World Cup in 2023, leaving him to play only in the Twenty20 format having already retired from test cricket in 2021.

Two years later, the 32-year-old opener is set for an ODI return in a three-match series against Pakistan that is part of the Proteas’ tour also containing two test matches and three T20s.

De Kock was also named in the T20 squad. He hasn’t played for his country in that format since the T20 World Cup final in June last year.

South Africa test captain Temba Bavuma wasn’t selected as he recovers from a calf strain so Aiden Markram will lead the team for the test matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi starting Oct. 12.

South Africa will host the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2027, perhaps a reason for De Kock’s return to the ODI format.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.