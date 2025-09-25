Live Radio
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn to undergo surgery for a collapsed lung

The Associated Press

September 25, 2025, 12:11 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will undergo surgery for a collapsed lung, the team said Thursday.

In an announcement by general manager Jim Nill, the Stars said Benn was diagnosed with the injury late in its preseason game Tuesday night against Minnesota. Nill said Benn is expected to make a full recovery and be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The 36-year-old Benn has spent his entire career with Dallas and is entering his 17th NHL season.

