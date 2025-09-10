Dallas faces Phoenix on home skid

Phoenix Mercury (27-16, 13-10 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-34, 3-20 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Phoenix Mercury (27-16, 13-10 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-34, 3-20 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings looks to break its eight-game home losing streak with a victory over Phoenix Mercury.

The Wings have gone 3-20 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is the Western leader with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddy Siegrist averaging 2.0.

The Mercury are 13-10 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dallas averages 81.3 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 79.7 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 83.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 88.3 Dallas allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 8 the Mercury won 102-72 led by 36 points from Sami Whitcomb, while JJ Quinerly scored 18 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wings. Siegrist is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 15.7 points, nine rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 0-10, averaging 80.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.1 points per game.

Mercury: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: JJ Quinerly: out for season (acl), Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Luisa Geiselsoder: out for season (shoulder), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Mercury: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.