Current shutout streak continues in scoreless tie with Spirit

The first-place Kansas City Current and the second-place Washington Spirit played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Spirit finished the match with 10 players after Hal Hershfelt was shown a second yellow card for a mistimed challenge on Claire Hutton in the 66th minute.

Elsewhere in the NWSL on Saturday, the Orlando Pride were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bay FC and the North Carolina Courage defeated visiting Angel City 2-1.

At a sold-out CPKC Stadium, the Current registered their eighth consecutive shutout and 13th of the season overall, which ties the NWSL record for single-season shutouts.

Despite 60% possession, the Spirit couldn’t break down the hosts and managed just eight shots, forcing three saves from Current goalkeeper Lorena.

The Current’s best chance saw Spirit defender Tara McKeown block a shot from Debinha in front of an open goal in the 61st minute.

After 435 days on the sidelines, the Current’s Alex Pfeiffer made her return from a knee injury in the second half.

The tie means the Current (16-2-2) are now 14 games undefeated and remain 14 points ahead of the Spirit (10-4-6) at the top of the standings.

Watt rescues tie for Pride against Bay

Ally Watt scored the equalizer to pull the Pride into a draw with visiting Bay FC.

Watt leapt up and headed home her second goal of the season to even up the score in 70th minute. The cross for the goal was delivered by Lizbeth Ovalle, who was making her first start for the Pride since arriving on a world-record $1.5 million transfer from Mexico’s Tigres.

Racheal Kundananji gave Bay a 1-0 lead. The Zambian forward skillfully headed a long ball from from Caprice Dydasco past Pride goalkeeper McKinley Crone from 10 yards out.

The Pride out-shot Bay 22-14, with Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz forced into making seven saves.

The tie leaves the Pride (8-7-5) sixth in the standings and winless in their last eight matches.

Bay (4-10-6) snapped a four-game losing streak but remains 12th.

Matsukubo scores as Courage beats Angel City 2-1

Manaka Matsukubo scored her sixth goal of the season and the Courage went on to defeat Angel City.

The 21-year-old Japanese international opened the scoring in Cary, North Carolina, in the sixth minute. First, Matsukubo shrugged off a defender, then she carried the ball into the box and swept the ball into the corner with a clean strike.

When a ball across the box wasn’t properly cleared, Brianna Pinto made it 2-0 with a powerful strike from the center of the box in the 19th minute.

Nealy Martin, who signed with Angel City on Tuesday, made her debut for her new team when she came on as a substitute for Macey Hodge in the 46th minute.

Angel City struggled to create any significant chances for much of the second half, but did find a way through the Courage defense in the 88th minute. Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir scored her first NWSL goal with a simple finish from close range after good wing play by Miyabi Moriya.

The win was first for the Courage (6-7-7) since firing head coach Sean Nahas in August, snapping a six-game winless streak.

Angel City (6-9-5) has now lost two consecutive road games since losing Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea for a transfer worth more than $1 million.

