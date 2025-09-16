Cubs visit the Pirates on 3-game road win streak

Chicago Cubs (86-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (86-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (10-4, 2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.92 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 203 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 65-86 record overall and a 42-34 record at home. The Pirates have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.87.

Chicago has an 86-64 record overall and a 40-35 record on the road. The Cubs have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.84.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .243 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 35 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs. Nick Gonzales is 10 for 41 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .299 batting average, and has 29 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 37 walks and 59 RBIs. Ian Happ is 11 for 38 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .174 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

