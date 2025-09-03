Cubs try to sweep series against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (62-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (80-59, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40…

Atlanta Braves (62-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (80-59, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (5-9, 5.85 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (9-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -153, Braves +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Cubs will sweep the series with a win.

Chicago has an 80-59 record overall and a 43-25 record in home games. The Cubs have gone 23-15 in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has a 62-77 record overall and a 29-44 record on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 24 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Kyle Tucker is 15 for 36 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 21 home runs while slugging .458. Ozzie Albies is 14 for 40 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (calf), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.