Cubs take win streak into game against the Pirates

Chicago Cubs (87-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-87, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.05 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -168, Pirates +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 42-35 in home games and 65-87 overall. The Pirates are 43-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 41-35 record on the road and an 87-64 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Cubs are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 19 home runs while slugging .386. Spencer Horwitz is 8 for 30 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has six home runs, 37 walks and 59 RBIs while hitting .301 for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 11 for 42 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .168 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

