Cubs start 3-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (80-76, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (88-68, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (9-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Cubs: Cade Horton (11-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Mets -100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the New York Mets to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has an 88-68 record overall and a 46-29 record in home games. The Cubs rank seventh in the majors with 209 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

New York has a 31-44 record in road games and an 80-76 record overall. The Mets have hit 215 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch leads the Cubs with 30 home runs while slugging .494. Ian Happ is 11 for 38 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 42 home runs while slugging .534. Pete Alonso is 13 for 37 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

