Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker returns from IL as DH against Cardinals for postseason warmup

CHICAGO (AP) — The playoff-bound Chicago Cubs reinstated slugger Kyle Tucker from the injured list on Friday and placed him in their lineup batting fourth as the designated hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals for the opener of their final regular-season series.

Tucker has been out since Sept. 2 with an injured left calf, then went on the 10-day IL on Sept. 6. He rejoined the Cubs on Tuesday after going to Florida last week for additional treatment.

Tucker is hitting .270 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs in 133 games this season. He’ll be held out of his regular position, right field, for the time being as the Cubs ease him — and his potent bat — back into the lineup for the postseason.

Manager Craig Counsell said Tucker will be expected to judiciously run the bases at about “80 to 90%,” depending on situations.

“We got Kyle back and that’s the most important thing,” Counsell said. “He’s going to have a chance to play this weekend and really just get at-bats.

“We’ll just continue to monitor it day by day.”

The Cubs entered Friday in the top NL wild-card spot and their magic number for clinching it and homefield advantage in the first round was at two over San Diego. The two teams will meet in the opening round, with Game 1 on Tuesday.

Following a slump in early August, Tucker batted .400 (16 for 40) with four homers and 11 RBIs in 11 games before getting hurt.

Jed Hoyer, the Cubs president of baseball operations, said Tucker’s return was key to his team’s postseason chances.

“Hopefully, whether it’s two or three games, he can recognize pitches well and get back in the swing of things quickly,” Hoyer said.

“He’s our best hitter and the way he conducts at-bats, I think is contagious,” Hoyer added. “So I do really think it’s important to have him in there.”

The Cubs acquired Tucker from Houston in December, and he avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $16.5 million, one-year contract.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs optioned first baseman Carlos Santana to their Arizona training complex. Santana, signed by Chicago to a one-year major league contract on Sept. 1, would be able to rejoin the Cubs “and essentially be on the taxi squad” for the playoffs, Counsell said.

