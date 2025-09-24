Cubs look to stop 5-game skid, take on the Mets

New York Mets (81-76, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (88-69, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (81-76, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (88-69, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jonah Tong (2-2, 5.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.20 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -126, Mets +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to end a five-game skid when they play the New York Mets.

Chicago has an 88-69 record overall and a 46-30 record in home games. The Cubs are 57-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 32-44 record on the road and an 81-76 record overall. The Mets have hit 218 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch leads the Cubs with 30 home runs while slugging .491. Ian Happ is 9 for 38 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 38 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 14 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: day-to-day (back), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.