Cubs host the Braves to start 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (62-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (78-59, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.95 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -125, Braves +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Chicago is 78-59 overall and 41-25 at home. The Cubs have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .429.

Atlanta is 62-75 overall and 29-42 on the road. The Braves have a 28-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 9 for 35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 62 RBIs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 12 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

