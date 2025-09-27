Cubs face the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (78-82, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (90-70, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (78-82, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (90-70, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (8-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (10-7, 3.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -173, Cardinals +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 90-70 record overall and a 48-31 record in home games. The Cubs are 46-17 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 78-82 overall and 34-45 on the road. The Cardinals have gone 39-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 29 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Cubs. Matt Shaw is 10 for 35 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 26 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 14 for 37 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: day-to-day (back), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.