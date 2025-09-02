Cubs face the Braves leading series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (62-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-59, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40…

Atlanta Braves (62-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-59, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Joey Wentz (5-4, 4.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-6, 3.08 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -178, Braves +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago has a 79-59 record overall and a 42-25 record at home. The Cubs have a 35-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 62-76 record overall and a 29-43 record on the road. The Braves are 45-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong has 34 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 83 RBIs while hitting .250 for the Cubs. Kyle Tucker is 14 for 37 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .236 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

