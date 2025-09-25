Cubs continue to evaluate pitcher Cade Horton’s back injury, leaving his playoff status in question

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs were still evaluating the extent of starter Cade Horton’s back injury on Thursday, leaving…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs were still evaluating the extent of starter Cade Horton’s back injury on Thursday, leaving the National League Rookie of the Year candidate’s status for the wild-card playoff series in question.

Manager Craig Counsell said “Cade is on track still,” though an MRI on Wednesday showed “some areas of concern” in the ribs.

“Right now, Cade is a go,” he said.

Counsell said another physician will look at the imaging. Horton is scheduled to resume throwing on Friday after being off the past two days.

“We want to make sure we use this time to let Cade tell us how he feels, let Cade show us how he feels, consult our doctors and let them make recommendations and get the best decision we can make,” he said.

Counsell said Horton is “adament he can pitch” and the Cubs want to “make sure it’s safe for Cade to go out there

Chicago’s magic number for clinching the top wild-card spot and homefield advantage in the first round was at two over San Diego entering Thursday’s game against the playoff-contending New York Mets. The Cubs were 89-69 and 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres, who had a day off. The two teams will meet in the opening round, with Game 1 on Tuesday.

Horton is 11-4 in 22 starts and 23 appearances. The 24-year-old right-hander has a 2.67 ERA that ranks second among qualified rookies.

Horton left Tuesday’s start against New York after three innings due to back tightness. The Cubs went on to lose 9-7. He was sick following his previous start and had been coughing, which led to the issues in the back and ribs.

Counsell said the Cubs won’t announce their rotation until next week.

“We’re at this phase where we’re starting to put plans into place,” he said. “We have multiple ones. We’ve got four baseball games left, which affects things.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.