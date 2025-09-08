Cubs closer Daniel Palencia strains right shoulder, goes on injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — Cubs closer Daniel Palencia went on the 15-day injured list Monday, a day after straining his right…

Palencia was hurt in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Washington. He entered with a 3-1 lead, faced five batters and did not get an out, giving up two homers, a triple, a single and a walk. Palencia’s four-seam fastball averaged 98.5 mph, down 1.1 mph from his season average, and his splitter averaged 86.8 mph, a drop of 1.3 mph.

Palencia has 22 saves in 25 chances. The 25-year-old right-hander is 1-6 with a 3.00 ERA in his third major league season, all with Chicago.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Palencia will remain with the team during their three-game series in Atlanta before the Cubs return home.

“We’re just going to get the treatment and see how it responds over the next couple of days and then go from there,” he said.

Ethan Roberts was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Chicago entered Monday two games ahead of San Diego for the top NL wild card.

