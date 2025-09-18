Cubs bring 5-game road win streak into matchup with the Reds

Chicago Cubs (88-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-76, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:15…

Chicago Cubs (88-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-76, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 40-34 record at home and a 76-76 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago has a 42-35 record in road games and an 88-64 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 56 extra base hits (30 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs). Sal Stewart is 10 for 33 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 37 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 90 RBIs while hitting .247 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 19 for 41 with four doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

