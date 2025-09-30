Cubs and Padres square off to start the NL Wild Card Series

San Diego Padres (90-72, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the…

San Diego Padres (90-72, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Chicago Cubs (92-70, second in the NL Central during the regular season)

Chicago; Tuesday, 3:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 190 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (14-8, 3.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -115, Padres -104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Chicago is 50-31 in home games and 92-70 overall. The Cubs are sixth in the majors with 223 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

San Diego has gone 38-43 in road games and 90-72 overall. The Padres have a 64-26 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs while hitting .266 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 10 for 32 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 27 home runs while slugging .460. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14 for 38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (ribs), Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (finger), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.