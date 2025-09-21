Cubs aim to stop road slide, take on the Reds

Chicago Cubs (88-67, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-76, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Chicago Cubs (88-67, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (79-76, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (10-6, 3.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -113, Cubs -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game road slide.

Cincinnati is 43-34 at home and 79-76 overall. The Reds have a 51-19 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 88-67 overall and 42-38 on the road. The Cubs are seventh in MLB play with 209 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Reds lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Reds. Austin Hays is 10 for 36 with a double over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has six home runs, 38 walks and 59 RBIs while hitting .301 for the Cubs. Carson Kelly is 11 for 41 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: day-to-day (back), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Owen Caissie: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (calf), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

