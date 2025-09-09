Cubs aim to stop 3-game losing streak, take on the Braves

Chicago Cubs (81-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-79, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15…

Chicago Cubs (81-63, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-79, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (9-4, 2.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs come into the matchup with the Atlanta Braves as losers of three games in a row.

Atlanta has a 35-35 record at home and a 65-79 record overall. The Braves have a 19-33 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 37-35 record on the road and an 81-63 record overall. The Cubs have hit 195 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 36 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs while hitting .272 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 15 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 13 for 37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Austin Riley: 60-Day IL (abdominal), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cubs: Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (calf), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.