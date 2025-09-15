Cubs activate Mike Soroka from the IL and will switch him to a reliever role

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Mike Soroka from the 15-day injured list before Monday night’s game against Pittsburgh.
Soroka will be used as a reliever. The Cubs acquired Soroka from Washington at the trade deadline with the plan he would be a starter.
However, Soroka pitched just two innings in his Cubs’ debut against Cincinnati on Aug. 4 and left with a right shoulder strain. Soroka made on a rehab appearance with Triple-A Iowa and allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings.
Soroka is 3-8 this season with a 4.86 ERA in 17 starts.
Right-hander Ben Brown was optioned to Iowa in a corresponding move. He is 5-8 with a 5.92 ERA in 25 games, including 15 starts.
Cubs closer Daniel Palencia threw off the mound for the first time since going on the IL on Sept. 8 with a right shoulder strain. He has converted 22 of 25 save opportunities and has a 3.00 ERA in 52 games.
Designated hitter Seiya Suzuki was not in the lineup Monday because of bronchitis.
The Cubs hold the first wild card position in the National League.
