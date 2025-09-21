Corbin Carroll has 4 RBIs and Diamondbacks close in on NL wild card with 9-2 win over Phillies

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll homered and had four RBIs, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks…

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll homered and had four RBIs, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks moved within a game of the final National League wild-card spot with a 9-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Carroll drove in a run in the first inning against Ranger Suárez (12-7) and hit a three-run homer in the second. He also stole second in the sixth to become the first Arizona player with 30 homers (31) and 30 stolen bases (30) in a season.

Rodriguez (9-8) scattered six hits and struck out five with three walks. Jorge Barrosa hit his first big league homer and Tim Tawa added another solo shot.

The Diamondbacks have won six of eight to enter the final week of the regular season in the thick of the wild-card race. Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and moved into a tie with the struggling New York Mets for the last NL playoff berth.

Alec Bohm went 4 for 4 for the NL East champion Phillies.

Suárez had been sharp over his previous five starts, allowing four earned runs in 30 innings.

The Diamondbacks scored more than that against the left-hander in the second. Ketel Marte hit a two-run single and Carroll followed with a three-run homer to put Arizona up 6-0.

Suárez allowed six runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

Key moment

Philip Abner induced Kyle Schwarber into an inning-double play with runners on the corners after replacing Rodriguez in the seventh.

Key stat

Rodriguez has allowed six earned runs in 29 1/3 innings over his last five starts, all Arizona wins.

Up next

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (13-5, 2.66 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series against Miami on Tuesday. Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.02) opens a three-games series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

