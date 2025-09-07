Connecticut visits Atlanta after Howard’s 37-point game

Connecticut Sun (11-31, 7-12 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (28-14, 13-6 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (11-31, 7-12 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (28-14, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Connecticut Sun after Rhyne Howard scored 37 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 104-85 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Dream have gone 13-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the WNBA allowing 77.2 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Sun’s record in Eastern Conference play is 7-12. Connecticut is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

Atlanta averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 76.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 77.2 Atlanta allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Dream won 93-76 in the last matchup on Sept. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brionna Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Dream. Howard is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tina Charles is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Sun. Saniya Rivers is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sun: Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.