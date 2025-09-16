Collier, Lynx to face the Valkyries

Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (23-21, 9-15 Western Conference) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (23-21, 9-15 Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lynx -10.5; over/under is 151.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries host the Minnesota Lynx.

The Valkyries have gone 9-15 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Thornton averaging 1.8.

The Lynx are 20-4 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks first in the WNBA averaging 9.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.8% from downtown. Kayla McBride leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

Golden State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Golden State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 11.9 points and six assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Courtney Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Tiffany Hayes: out (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

