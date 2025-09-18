Clayton Kershaw retirement: MLB honors the Dodgers star who says this season will be his last

Notable reactions to Clayton Kershaw’s announcement that he will retire after the 2025 season: ___ “There’s very few guys in…

Notable reactions to Clayton Kershaw’s announcement that he will retire after the 2025 season:

“There’s very few guys in the major leagues that it seems like no matter what stuff they have, they can just get dudes out at a high level. When you play 18 years and for one team and accomplish all that he’s accomplished, it’s extremely difficult. For guys like that who are Hall of Famers, it’s like, ‘How do they do it?’ You know what I mean? It’s a super tough thing to do year in and year out. Gosh, for 10-12 years he was the best in the game. To do it and be consistent and do it for that long is extremely hard. It’s kind of crazy. It’s tough to do, for sure.” — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff

“Obviously he’s been the best of our generation, my generation. Just watching him pitch, you know you’re playing against a Hall of Famer. It’s been pretty special, especially to see what he’s doing this year, the year he’s having. I’m glad he gets the kind of sendoff he deserves. He’s been one of the best for a long time.” — New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes

“He’s the greatest pitcher in this generation. He’s handled everything — success, the failures — with grace, with professionalism, and that’s always been consistent.” — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

“What set him apart is just his consistency of work. He never slipped out of his routine. He’s so on-point, from being in the training room to the weight room all the way into the bullpen. That’s why he’s one of the greatest lefties who’s ever done it in baseball and probably in Dodger history.” — Los Angeles Angels reliever and former Dodgers teammate Kenley Jansen

“I just think he’s iconic. He’s just such a great person. That always sticks out to me. He’s so competitive, constantly adjusting as his career went on. He’s throwing 90, now he’s doing it a different way, but he’s still effective. It’s been a real joy to watch him.” — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy

“Just super proud of him and happy he’s going to be able to call it at the end of this year and get that extra time with his family. I know he takes a lot of pride in being a good father and husband before anything.” — Los Angeles Angels outfielder and former Dodgers teammate Chris Taylor

“It’s been one heck of a career for him. It’s incredible what he’s done.” — Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith

