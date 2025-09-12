Christopher Morel homers for the Tampa Bay Rays in return to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel made an immediate impact for Tampa Bay in his return to Wrigley Field. Morel hit…

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel made an immediate impact for Tampa Bay in his return to Wrigley Field.

Morel hit a three-run homer for the Rays in their series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The 26-year-old Morel was playing his first game against his first major league team.

Chandler Simpson hit a leadoff single and Yandy Díaz walked before Morel batted in the first inning against Matthew Boyd. After hearing some cheers from the crowd, Morel hit a towering drive into the bleachers in left-center.

He struck out looking in his second plate appearance of the afternoon.

Morel’s 11th homer of the season provided a fast start for a Tampa Bay team on the fringe of the AL wild-card race. Coming into the day, the Rays had dropped five of six.

With his energetic style and enthusiastic smile, Morel became a fan favorite in Chicago after making his major league debut in 2022. He hit 16 homers in his first season and 26 more the following year, when he batted .247 with 70 RBIs.

But the free-swinging Morel struck out 270 times in 220 games in his first two seasons, and the Cubs shipped him off to Tampa Bay in the Isaac Paredes deal in July 2024.

