Christian Walker has HR, 3 RBIs to back Framber Valdez’s strong start as Astros beat A’s 11-5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Christian Walker homered and drove in three runs to back a strong start from Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros beat the Athletics 11-5 on Thursday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Houston avoided a sweep and ended a seven-game losing streak to the Athletics and remained one game behind Detroit for the final AL wild card with the Tigers owning the tiebreaker. Detroit beat Cleveland 4-2 later Thursday.

Nick Kurtz homered twice and drove in the three runs for the Athletics. He hit a shot off Valdez in the sixth and a two-run shot against Enyel De Los Santos in the eighth. Kurtz’s 35 home runs are the second-most by an A’s rookie — trailing only Mark McGwire’s 49 in 1987. He hit nine homers in 11 games against Houston, tied for fourth-most against the Astros in a single season.

Valdez (13-11) gave up a run and seven hits in seven innings, striking out 10 and walking two in his 31st start. He was 1-7 with a 6.80 ERA in his previous nine outings.

Victor Caratini had an RBI single and Walker a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the first inning against J.T. Ginn for a 2-0 lead and Houston never looked back. Walker hit his 24th homer in the eighth to push the Astros’ lead to 11-1.

Jose Altuve went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Isaac Paredes had two hits and two RBIs for the Astros

Ginn (4-7) allowed seven runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Key moment

Valdez gave up a leadoff single to Shea Langeliers in the first and then struck out the next five batters to set the tone.

Key stat

Langeliers went 4 for 4 for the A’s on Wednesday and singled his first three times up against Valdez before striking out in the seventh. He and JJ Bleday had back-to-back doubles leading off the ninth against Nick Hernandez before Bryan Abreu came in to close it out.

Up next

Astros RHP Jason Alexander (4-2, 4.83 ERA) goes against Angels RHP Kyle Hendricks (8-10, 4.79) in the opener of a three-game series in Anaheim on Friday.

Athletics RHP Luis Morales (4-2, 3.07) faces Royals LHP Noah Cameron (9-7, 2.90) in the opener of a season-ending series at home on Friday.

