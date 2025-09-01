Chourio leads Brewers against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (79-58, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-53, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 4:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (79-58, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-53, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -160, Phillies +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jackson Chourio’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Milwaukee has an 85-53 record overall and a 45-24 record in home games. The Brewers have gone 63-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia is 79-58 overall and 34-35 in road games. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 170 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 27 home runs while slugging .467. William Contreras is 12 for 41 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, two triples, 49 home runs and 119 RBIs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 6 for 37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

