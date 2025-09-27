Chile beats Samoa to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chile will play at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia after beating Samoa 31-12…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chile will play at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia after beating Samoa 31-12 Saturday in the second match of a two-leg qualifying playoff.

The teams drew 32-32 in the first leg in Salt Lake City last weekend and with Saturday’s victory Chile becomes the 23rd team to qualify for the World Cup, winning by 19 points on aggregate.

Samoa still has a chance to claim the final place in Australia through a four-team repechage in Dubai in November involving Belgium, Namibia and either Brazil or Paraguay.

Chile will be playing at a World Cup for the second consecutive time after qualifying for the tournament in France in 2023. On that occasion, Chile beat the United States by one point on aggregate in a two-leg qualifier.

On Saturday, 20th-ranked Chile opened an 18-0 lead with tries to scrumhalf Benjamin Videla and fullback Inaki Ayarza. Samoa, ranked No. 15, scored through Melani Nanai to make the score 18-7 at halftime and closed to 18-12 after 61 minutes with a try to Jonah Mau’u.

Chile extended its lead with penalties to Santiago Videla before sealing the match in the 78th minute with a try to winger Nicolas Saab.

