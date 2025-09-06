Chicago visits Las Vegas after Wilson’s 31-point showing

Chicago Sky (10-31, 4-16 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-14, 15-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (10-31, 4-16 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-14, 15-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 31 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 97-87 victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces are 15-5 on their home court. Las Vegas is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sky have gone 4-16 away from home. Chicago has a 6-21 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Las Vegas is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago averages 76.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 81.7 Las Vegas allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Aces won 79-74 in the last meeting on Aug. 26. Jackie Young led the Aces with 22 points, and Ariel Atkins led the Sky with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 23.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Young is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Sky. Atkins is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 10-0, averaging 87.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.