Chicago takes on Connecticut, aims to break 4-game slide

Connecticut Sun (10-30, 7-11 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (9-30, 3-15 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky looks to end its four-game skid when the Sky take on Connecticut Sun.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 3-15. Chicago has a 5-20 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun are 7-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Connecticut is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chicago averages 75.8 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 85.9 Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 76.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 86.0 Chicago gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sun won 94-84 in the last meeting on Aug. 23. Tina Charles led the Sun with 23 points, and Kia Nurse led the Sky with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Charles is averaging 16.4 points and six rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 1-9, averaging 74.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Sun: Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

