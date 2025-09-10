Chicago faces New York, looks to stop 3-game slide

New York Liberty (26-17, 14-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (10-33, 4-16 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (26-17, 14-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (10-33, 4-16 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will try to stop its three-game slide when the Sky play New York Liberty.

The Sky have gone 4-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago gives up 85.7 points and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Liberty have gone 14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 9.9.

Chicago is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% New York allows to opponents. New York has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 91-85 on Aug. 21, with Kamilla Cardoso scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardoso is shooting 52.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Sky. Angel Reese is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.