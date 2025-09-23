Chevalier blunder raises more doubts about whether PSG should have sold Donnarumma

PARIS (AP) — While Gianluigi Donnarumma received the best men’s goalkeeper award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night,…

PARIS (AP) — While Gianluigi Donnarumma received the best men’s goalkeeper award at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday night, Lucas Chevalier simultaneously endured a torrid time as Paris Saint-Germain lost at Marseille 1-0.

Chevalier failed to deal with a cross from the right and was easily beaten in the air as Nayef Aguerd scored with a towering header at Stade Velodrome.

Not only was Chevalier not near the ball, his right arm was flailing and his back was turned — hardly authoritative goalkeeping. The early goal put PSG on the back foot and allowed Marseille the chance to dictate the tempo.

Time will tell if PSG coach Luis Enrique made a rash decision to sell the 26-year-old Donnarumma, who has yet to even reach his prime years.

Chevalier replaced Donnarumma at PSG this season in a move that appeared surprising, especially considering how Donnarumma’s shot-stopping in the knockout stages proved crucial to PSG winning the Champions League. Luis Enrique even described him as “ a titan ” after the win at Arsenal in the first leg of their semifinal.

Chevalier is vastly more inexperienced than Donnarumma, the penalty-stopping star for Italy when it won the European Championship in 2021 and for PSG against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16.

Donnarumma has played 76 times for Italy, while Chevalier has yet to play for France and has only one season of Champions League experience behind him.

But Luis Enrique wanted a different style of goalkeeper, one with superior passing ability from the back to allow his team to play slightly higher up the field; essentially a goalkeeper-sweeper who doubles as another outfield player.

Donnarumma made several blunders passing the ball out during his four seasons with PSG, and this was reportedly a key factor in Luis Enrique’s decision to buy Chevalier from Lille for around 40 million euros ($47 million).

However, when he was under pressure on Monday late in the game against Marseille, Chevalier’s hurried pass almost led to a second goal when a Marseille player closed him down.

When Donnarumma announced last month he was leaving PSG, he did not hold back his frustration. Even though he did not name names it seemed obvious who he blamed.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success,” he posted on Instagram. “I am disappointed and disheartened.”

Donnarumma was praised in the British media for his performance at new club Manchester City after the 1-1 draw against Arsenal last Sunday. Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta detailed his impressive timing and his presence in the penalty area.

