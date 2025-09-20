Sanchez and Casemiro sent off in a wild first half between Man United and Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Robert Sanchez and Casemiro were sent off in a wild first half between Manchester United and…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Robert Sanchez and Casemiro were sent off in a wild first half between Manchester United and Chelsea, which also saw Cole Palmer injured and United race to a 2-0 lead in the Premier League on Saturday.

In an incident-packed first period at Old Trafford, referee Peter Bankes played almost 10 minutes of added time.

Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez was sent off after just five minutes when shown a straight red card for bringing down Bryan Mbeumo when the United forward was running through on goal.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca responded by making a double substitution, with backup keeper Filip Jorgensen replacing Estevao and defender Tosin Adarabioyo coming on for another forward, Pedro Neto.

He made a third change in the 21st when Andrey Santos had to replace Palmer, who appeared to injure his left thigh.

By then United had made the most of its numerical advantage with Bruno Fernandes scoring in the 14th.

Casemiro made it 2-0 with a header in the 37th but the Brazil international was sent off for a second yellow card in the fifth minute of first half added time for a foul on Andrey Santos.

