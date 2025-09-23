Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike sent off after celebrating late winning goal against Southampton

Hugo Ekitike’s celebrations were cut short when he was shown a red card after firing Liverpool into the third round…

Hugo Ekitike’s celebrations were cut short when he was shown a red card after firing Liverpool into the third round of the English League Cup with a late winner against Southampton on Tuesday.

The striker denied second-tier Southampton the chance to force a penalty shootout at Anfield by converting from close range in the 84th minute to secure a 2-1 win. But he was sent off for a second yellow card after taking off his shirt while celebrating in front of the home fans.

British record signing Alexander Isak had put Liverpool ahead in the first half with his first goal since his $170 million deadline day move from Newcastle. But Southampton — 19th in the Championship — leveled in the 76th through Shea Charles.

With thoughts turning to a shootout, Liverpool produced another late rescue act, but Ekitike’s celebrations could come back to haunt the defending Premier League champion, with the France international now facing a suspension.

Chelsea survives a scare

Chelsea avoided becoming the latest giant to crash out of the Cup by beating third-tier Lincoln City 2-1 after a second-half fightback.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Chelsea turned the game around after the break with quickfire goals from Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte.

This season’s League Cup has already produced one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament when fourth-tier Grimsby eliminated Manchester United in the last round. And when Rob Street fired Lincoln ahead in the 42nd minute against world champion Chelsea, it looked like another upset could be on the cards.

But the Premier League team powered back with George leveling in the 48th and Buonanotte hitting the winner two minutes later.

While Chelsea avoided elimination, it was a different story for another top-flight club in Burnley, which was beaten at home 2-1 by Cardiff.

There was no such trouble for Brighton, which beat Barnsley 6-0, with Diego Gomez scoring a first-half hat trick and four goals in total.

Despite being pointless in the league, Wolves beat Everton 2-0, while Fulham overcame Cambridge 1-0.

Wrexham’s club-record signing Nathan Broadhead struck twice for the Welsh team in a 2-0 against Reading.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.