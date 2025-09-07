Chawinga gets 12th goal of the season and the Current down Bay 2-0 in the NWSL

Temwa Chawinga scored her 12th goal of the season and the Kansas City Current defeated Bay FC 2-0 in San…

Temwa Chawinga scored her 12th goal of the season and the Kansas City Current defeated Bay FC 2-0 in San Jose, California, on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In the league’s only other game of the night, the Utah Royals and North Carolina Courage played to a 1-1 draw.

The Current (16-2-1) sit atop the league standings and have already secured a spot in the playoffs. The victory was the team’s seventh straight shutout, an ongoing NWSL record.

Michelle Cooper blasted a shot into into a tight space at the near post in the 45th minute.

Chawinga scored two minutes into stoppage time to move into a tie with Gotham FC’s Esther Gonzalez for goals this season. Chawinga holds the lead in the Golden Boot race with more assists.

Current coach Vlatko Andonovski became the second coach to reach 100 regular season victories.

Bay (4-10-5) have lost four straight.

Monaghan gives Utah the draw

Paige Monaghan scored in stoppage time to pull the Utah Royals into a 1-1 draw with the North Carolina Courage in Cary.

The rain-soaked match was suspended for nearly an hour in the first half because of lightning.

The draw extended Utah’s unbeaten streak to four straight games. The Royals (2-11-6) were coming off their second win of the season last week agains the Portland Thorns.

After Manaka Matsukubo drew a foul in the box, Jaedyn Shaw converted a penalty for the Courage (7-5-7) in the 89th minute.

Monaghan scored her second goal in as many games four minutes into stoppage time.

