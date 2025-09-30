Chase Elliott earns spot in Round of 8 after thrilling 2OT finish and NASCAR rolls into Charlotte

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Bank of America ROVAL 400 Playoffs — Round of 12 Site: Concord, North Carolina.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Playoffs — Round of 12

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Race distance: 109 laps, 248.52 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Last year: Kyle Larson dominated late, leading 62 of the final 82 laps securing the win in the conclusion of 2024’s Round of 12.

Last race: Chase Elliott clinched a spot in the Round of 8 after a thrilling last-second pass of Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin in double overtime.

Next race: Oct. 12, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Blue Cross NC 250

Playoffs — Round of 12

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Race distance: 109 laps, 248.52 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 12:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Sam Mayer locked in a spot in the Round of 8 after a late-race pass of Parker Kligerman in overtime.

Last race: Brandon Jones punched a ticket to the Round of 8 in a dominant performance in Kansas City, beating a second place Zilisch by nearly three seconds in the second race of Round of 12.

Next race: Oct. 11, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL

Playoffs — Round of 8

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Race distance: 67 laps, 152.76 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 12:10 p.m., race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Grant Enfinger secured a trip to the Championship 4 after a wild finish that saw multiple trucks wreck in the Round of 8 opener.

Last race: Pole-sitter Corey Heim tied the series record with his ninth win of the season, leading 124 of 175 laps at New Hampshire.

Next race: Oct. 17, Talladega Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

Site: Marina Bay, Singapore.

Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Race distance: 62 laps, 190 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:25 a.m., practice, 8:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:25 a.m., qualifying, 8:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 7:55 a.m. (ESPN).

Last year: Pole-sitter Lando Norris secured his third victory of the season, leading the entire race and narrowing the championship gap behind Max Verstappen.

Last race: Claiming back-to-back victories, Max Verstappen holds on as a contender for the Formula 1 title after leading every single lap in a dominant win at Baku.

Next race: Oct. 19, Del Valle, Texas.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: October 12, Ennis, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Humboldt Showdown

J&S Classics National Open

Ed Gressel Tribute

Next race: Oct. 10-11.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.