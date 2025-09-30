Chase Elliott earns spot in Round of 8 after thrilling 2OT finish and NASCAR rolls into Charlotte

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Playoffs — Round of 12
Site: Concord, North Carolina.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Race distance: 109 laps, 248.52 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).
Last year: Kyle Larson dominated late, leading 62 of the final 82 laps securing the win in the conclusion of 2024’s Round of 12.
Last race: Chase Elliott clinched a spot in the Round of 8 after a thrilling last-second pass of Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin in double overtime.
Next race: Oct. 12, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Blue Cross NC 250
Playoffs — Round of 12
Site: Concord, North Carolina.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Race distance: 109 laps, 248.52 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m., qualifying, 12:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Sam Mayer locked in a spot in the Round of 8 after a late-race pass of Parker Kligerman in overtime.
Last race: Brandon Jones punched a ticket to the Round of 8 in a dominant performance in Kansas City, beating a second place Zilisch by nearly three seconds in the second race of Round of 12.
Next race: Oct. 11, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL
Playoffs — Round of 8
Site: Concord, North Carolina.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Race distance: 67 laps, 152.76 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:05 a.m., qualifying, 12:10 p.m., race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).
Last year: Grant Enfinger secured a trip to the Championship 4 after a wild finish that saw multiple trucks wreck in the Round of 8 opener.
Last race: Pole-sitter Corey Heim tied the series record with his ninth win of the season, leading 124 of 175 laps at New Hampshire.
Next race: Oct. 17, Talladega Superspeedway.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix
Site: Marina Bay, Singapore.
Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Race distance: 62 laps, 190 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:25 a.m., practice, 8:55 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:25 a.m., qualifying, 8:55 a.m.; Sunday, race, 7:55 a.m. (ESPN).
Last year: Pole-sitter Lando Norris secured his third victory of the season, leading the entire race and narrowing the championship gap behind Max Verstappen.
Last race: Claiming back-to-back victories, Max Verstappen holds on as a contender for the Formula 1 title after leading every single lap in a dominant win at Baku.
Next race: Oct. 19, Del Valle, Texas.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: October 12, Ennis, Texas.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Humboldt Showdown
J&S Classics National Open
Ed Gressel Tribute
Next race: Oct. 10-11.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
_____
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.