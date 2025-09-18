Chandler Simpson’s hot streak continues as Baz, Rays blank the Blue Jays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Simpson had his second straight three-hit game and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Simpson had his second straight three-hit game and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Thursday to split their series.

Toronto’s magic number to clinch a postseason spot remained at three. The AL East leaders have lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Shane Baz (10-12) pitched five scoreless innings with two hits and four strikeouts. Four relievers combined to finish the shutout, Tampa Bay’s ninth of the season.

Simpson lined a two-run single in the second inning to put Tampa Bay ahead. His consecutive three-hit games have bumped the rookie speedster’s batting average to .301. He was caught stealing for the 12th time in 54 tries this season.

Brandon Lowe followed Simpson with an RBI single in the second. Carson Williams extended the lead in the sixth with his fourth home run.

The Rays forced Chris Bassitt (11-9) into long at-bats, running his pitch count to 89 before knocking him out in the fifth. The right-hander allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Key moment

Lowe’s sharp grounder in the second deflected off second baseman Ernie Clement, bringing in the third run.

Key stat

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gone 12 games and 47 at-bats without a home run, managing just two extra-base hits during that span.

Up next

Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.74 ERA) faces the Red Sox on Friday. Toronto heads to Kansas City to start a series with Max Scherzer (5-3, 4.31) on the mound.

