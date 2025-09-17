Champions League Glance

All Times Eastern League Phase Matchday 1 Tuesday, Sept. 16 R. Union Saint-Gilloise 3, PSV Eindhoven 1 Arsenal 2, Athletic…

All Times Eastern

League Phase

Matchday 1

Tuesday, Sept. 16

R. Union Saint-Gilloise 3, PSV Eindhoven 1

Arsenal 2, Athletic Bilbao 0

Real Madrid vs. Marseille

Qarabağ 3, Benfica 2

Juventus 4, Borussia Dortmund 4

Tottenham 1, Villareal 0

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Olympiacos 0, Pafos 0

Slavia Praha 2, FK Bodø/Glimt 2

Paris Saint-Germain 4, Atalanta 0

Bayern München 3, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Atlético Madrid 2

Inter Milan 2, Ajax 0

Thursday, Sept. 18

Club Brugge vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m.

Copenhagen vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Frankfurt vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Matchday 2

Tuesday, Sept. 30

Atalanta vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m.

Kairat Almaty vs. Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m.

FK Bodø/Glimt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Marseille vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Pafos vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 1

R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle, 12:45 p.m.

Qarabağ vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Villareal vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.

Monaco vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Athletic Bilbao, 3 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

