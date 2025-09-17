Champions League Glance

All Times Eastern
League Phase
Matchday 1
Tuesday, Sept. 16
R. Union Saint-Gilloise 3, PSV Eindhoven 1
Arsenal 2, Athletic Bilbao 0
Real Madrid vs. Marseille
Qarabağ 3, Benfica 2
Juventus 4, Borussia Dortmund 4
Tottenham 1, Villareal 0
Wednesday, Sept. 17
Olympiacos 0, Pafos 0
Slavia Praha 2, FK Bodø/Glimt 2
Paris Saint-Germain 4, Atalanta 0
Bayern München 3, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Atlético Madrid 2
Inter Milan 2, Ajax 0
Thursday, Sept. 18
Club Brugge vs. Monaco, 12:45 p.m.
Copenhagen vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:45 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
Frankfurt vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Sporting CP vs. Kairat Almaty, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Matchday 2
Tuesday, Sept. 30
Atalanta vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m.
Kairat Almaty vs. Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Slavia Praha, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m.
FK Bodø/Glimt vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Pafos vs. Bayern München, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 1
R. Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle, 12:45 p.m.
Qarabağ vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Villareal vs. Juventus, 3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m.
Monaco vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Athletic Bilbao, 3 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
