Cavaliers sign center Thomas Bryant

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed center Thomas Bryant on Thursday, giving them some much-needed depth in the middle.

The 6-foot-10 Bryant started last season with Miami before being traded to Indiana. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game during the regular season and made a career-high 48 3-pointers last season.

Bryant appeared in a career-high 20 playoff games during the Pacers run to the NBA Finals, including a playoff career-high 11 points in the Pacers series-clinching win over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Bryant is going into his ninth season and also played with the Lakers, Washington and Denver.

