Carvajal sent off for head-butting Marseille goalkeeper in Real Madrid win in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after head-butting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in a…

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after head-butting Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli in a Champions League match Tuesday.

Carvajal and Rulli were exchanging words in the area before a corner kick for Madrid when the defender moved closer to the goalkeeper and struck his face with his head.

The referee apparently didn’t see Carvajal’s action but Marseille players immediately complained. Video review eventually notified the referee and he showed Carvajal the red card in the 72nd minute after watching the play by the sideline.

Carvajal, the Madrid captain at the time, had entered the match in the fifth minute to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The game was tied 1-1 at the time of the incident. Madrid won 2-1 with a pair of penalty kick goals by Kylian Mbappé.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.