Carlos Narváez’s solo HR caps 6-run 1st, Garrett Crochet fans 12 and Red Sox hold off Yanks 6-4

BOSTON (AP) — Carlos Narváez’s solo homer capped a six-run first inning against Will Warren, Garrett Crochet matched his season high with 12 strikeouts and the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees for a 6-4 victory on Sunday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Boston stopped a three-game losing streak and moved within 1 1/2 games behind New York for the AL’s top wild card. The second-place Yankees dropped four games behind AL East-leading Toronto.

Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI double, and Alex Bregman and Nathaniel Lowe each had a run-scoring single in the big inning when the initial five Boston batters had hits.

Aaron Judge hit his 48th homer for the Yankees, who had won 14 of their previous 19 games. Amed Rosario had a two-run homer and José Caballero added a solo shot.

Crochet (16-5) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, walking one. Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his 30th save in 32 chances as Boston finished with a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

Judge hit Crochet’s 97.6 mph fastball over Boston’s bullpen, slicing it to 6-3 in the fifth. In the series opener, the Yankees slugger hit his 362nd career homer, passing Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the club’s list.

Warren (8-7) lasted five innings, giving up 10 hits.

Key moment

Garrett Whitlock gave up Judge’s single off the Green Monster leading off the eighth but struck out the next three batters.

Key stat

The Red Sox were 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position in the first two games before going 3 for 3 in their first three at-bats.

Up next

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (16-8, 3.11 ERA) is set to start Monday night in Minnesota against Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (6-4, 4.58).

Red Sox: Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (10-11, 4.28) starts Tuesday night’s series opener at Fenway Park

