Carlos Correa hits 200th HR, Yainer Diaz adds winning shot as Astros beat Blue Jays 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Yainer Diaz drilled a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, Carlos Correa hit his 200th career homer and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night.

After Houston’s bullpen gave up a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Diaz restored the lead with a one-out homer off Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman.

Hoffman (9-7) leads all MLB relievers with 15 home runs allowed this season.

Enyel De Los Santos (6-3) got two outs for the win and Bryan Abreu finished for his fifth save in 10 chances.

Astros right-hander Jason Alexander matched a career high by pitching seven shutout innings. He allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out three.

Diaz opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second and Correa hit a solo home run in the sixth, but the Astros couldn’t hold the lead.

Steven Okert relieved Alexander in the eighth and gave up singles to three of the four batters he faced. Okert exited after an RBI hit by Andrés Giménez

De Los Santos entered with runners at the corners and struck out George Springer for the second out, but Nathan Lukes tied it with a ground ball single on a full count pitch.

De Los Santos ended the inning by getting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out.

Correa has 13 home runs this season, including six in 36 games since rejoining the Astros.

Diaz connected on a 95 mph fastball for his 19th home run.

Entering play Wednesday, Correa ranked fourth in career home runs among active players whose primary position is shortstop. He trails Francisco Lindor (274), Corey Seager (221) and Trevor Story (203).

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (9-10, 3.63 ERA) is expected to face Astros RHP Cristian Javier (1-2, 4.43) in Thursday’s series finale.

