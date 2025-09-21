Cardinals take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (95-60, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-80, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (95-60, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-80, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.65 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (7-12, 4.30 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Cardinals +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

St. Louis is 75-80 overall and 43-37 in home games. The Cardinals have a 51-15 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 44-33 in road games and 95-60 overall. The Brewers are 67-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 10 for 40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a .294 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs. Caleb Durbin is 14 for 36 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Brewers: William Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.