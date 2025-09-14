Cardinals play the Brewers looking to end road slide

St. Louis Cardinals (72-77, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-58, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (72-77, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-58, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (11-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -180, Cardinals +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to stop their six-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 91-58 overall and 48-26 in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 72-77 record overall and a 31-43 record on the road. The Cardinals have a 37-18 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich ranks second on the Brewers with 46 extra base hits (18 doubles and 28 home runs). Jake Bauers is 11 for 28 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has a .283 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 22 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Thomas Saggese is 11 for 39 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

