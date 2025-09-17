Cardinals place first baseman Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with a shoulder strain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed first baseman Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed first baseman Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right shoulder strain, ending his season.

Contreras left Monday night’s 11-6 loss to Cincinnati in the seventh inning because of tightness in his right biceps. He hit .257 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs in 135 games this season.

St. Louis also recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis before its series finale against Cincinnati. The 26-year-old Fermin is batting .298 with a homer and five RBIs in 23 games with the Cardinals this year.

