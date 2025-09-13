Cardinals bring road losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (72-76, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (90-58, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (72-76, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (90-58, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (13-8, 4.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (5-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -168, Cardinals +141; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end a five-game road slide.

Milwaukee is 47-26 in home games and 90-58 overall. The Brewers have gone 46-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis is 31-42 on the road and 72-76 overall. The Cardinals have a 45-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 18 home runs, 56 walks and 74 RBIs while hitting .289 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 39 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 22 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 11 for 41 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (back tightness), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

