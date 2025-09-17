Cardinals and Reds play, winner takes 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (75-76, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-78, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Cincinnati Reds (75-76, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-78, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (13-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-14, 5.34 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

St. Louis has a 42-35 record in home games and a 74-78 record overall. The Cardinals have a 35-60 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Cincinnati has a 35-42 record on the road and a 75-76 record overall. The Reds are 55-33 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 26 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 11 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 9 for 32 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (biceps), Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Spencer Steer: day-to-day (neck), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.