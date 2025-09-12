Cardinals activate All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan from injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan has been activated from the injured list after missing 25…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan has been activated from the injured list after missing 25 games with a strained left groin.

The Cardinals activated Donovan before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. They also activated left-handed pitcher John King from the injured list and optioned left-handed pitcher Nick Raquet and infielder Jose Fermin to Triple-A Memphis.

Donovan, 28, earned his first All-Star Game appearance this season and had last played on Aug. 13. He entered Friday batting .279 with a .348 on-base percentage, nine homers and 45 RBIs in 110 games.

King had been out since Aug. 26 with a mid-back strain. King, who turns 31 on Sunday, is 2-0 with a 5.18 ERA in 43 appearances.

In other news, shortstop Masyn Winn was scratched from Friday’s lineup after initially appearing on it. Winn has been dealing with a meniscus tear and last played Monday.

