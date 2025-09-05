Cardinals 1B Contreras begins serving 4-game suspension; Arenado could start rehab assignment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras started serving a four-game suspension Friday in the opener of St.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras started serving a four-game suspension Friday in the opener of St. Louis’ series against the San Francisco Giants.

Contreras was originally given a six-game suspension after an Aug. 25 tirade in which he was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Derek Thomas. After his ejection, Contreras threw a bat that hit Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown and tossed a tub of candy onto the field.

St. Louis also activated backup catcher Yohel Pozo from the seven-day concussion list prior to the game.

Manager Oliver Marmol said Nolan Gorman would start at first base while Contreras is out.

Eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who remains on the injured list with a right shoulder strain, rejoined the team after a stint in Florida. Marmol said Arenado could begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday if the weekend goes well.

He added that outfielder Alec Burleson, on the injured list since Aug. 29 with right wrist inflammation, is on track to be activated Monday without a rehab assignment.

All-Star second baseman Brandon Donovan (left groin strain) has been taking part in batting practice, but Marmol had no clear timeline for his return.

